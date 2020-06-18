Google is testing a way to purchase Android subscriptions outside the app

Google has introduced a few new and experimental features with the latest version of the Play store’s Billing Library. One of the features it’s testing is the ability to pay for subscription from within an app’s Google Play listing and even if you’ve yet to install the app itself. The tech giant has confirmed to TechCrunch that select developers are trying it out and that only those developers can take advantage of the feature at the moment. Google says it plans to expand its availability, though, so you’ll likely come across the option more often in the future.

The tech giant touched upon the new payment method in its blog post announcement for Google Play’s Billing Library version 3. It specifically used subscription promo codes as an example, telling developers that users will be able to easily redeem them in the Play Store, thereby reducing the effort needed to try out their applications. Google wrote: