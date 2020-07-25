Latest in Gear

Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

The 'w5 error' is a known issue affecting remote connectivity, the company said.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Google is very much aware that some Nest thermostats are suffering from a “w5 error” that prevents them from connecting to WiFi, according to Android Police. In a statement sent to the publication, the tech giant called the problem “a known issue” with the thermostats’ WiFi chip. It also promised to issue replacement devices if the error can’t be resolved through troubleshooting.

Nest owners have been complaining about being unable to establish remote connection with their devices because of the w5 error since at least November 2019. In this Google Support thread, users reported that affected devices can’t detect WiFi networks at all and that soft, hard and factory resetting didn’t work. Some believe that the error means their WiFi chip is fried, and some said their issue started after installing a software update.

Google clarified in its statement that the error doesn’t affect Nest’s ability to control home cooling and heating systems. But seeing as one of Nest’s biggest draws is remote connectivity — it gives users the capability to control their house’s temp from their phones — the w5 error is a serious problem for those affected.

Here’s Google’s full statement:

“A very small number of Nest thermostat users are experiencing a known issue with the Wi-Fi chip that causes remote connectivity issues. This does not affect the thermostat’s ability to control the customer’s heating and cooling system in the home, but does impact the user’s ability to manage the thermostat remotely. If a user sees this error and it can’t be resolved through troubleshooting, they are prompted to contact customer support for assistance and will be issued a replacement device.”

In this article: Google, Nest, w5 error, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
