Peloton, Oura and other fitness apps roll out support for Google's Health Connect platform

Back at I/O in May, Google announced Health Connect , a platform it worked on with Samsung to enable health and fitness apps to share data more easily with each other while maintaining privacy measures. That initiative is taking another step forward today , as the Health Connect app has moved out of early access and into beta on the Play Store, while several health and fitness apps are rolling out integrations.

Peloton , Oura , WeightWatchers , MyFitnessPal , Flo , Lifesum , Tonal , Outdooractive and Proov Insight have joined Google and Samsung's own services: Fitbit , Google Fit and Samsung Health. The integrations mean that when you take on a workout in one app, you can share your stats across the Health Connect ecosystem. The likes of Oura and WeightWatchers will be able to take into account your Peloton workouts, for instance.

Google and Samsung have made it easier for health and fitness app developers to tap into such information by creating a standardized data schema. This supports more than 40 data types across six categories: activity, body measurement, cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep and vitals. Google notes that it only takes a few lines of code for apps to read and write any of these data types through Health Connect.

One of the key benefits for users is that they'll be able to manage permissions for all these integrations in one place. Health Connect includes granular controls over which types of data each third-party app can access. You can also block all apps from accessing Health Connect data with a couple of taps.