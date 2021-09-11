Google is rolling out dark mode for Search on desktop

Google is finally rolling out a dark theme for Search on desktop. The change had been spotted as far back as December, but the feature is now official and rolling out to all users “over the next few weeks,” according to an update from a Google product support manager.

You can get the new, not-quite-black theme by heading to Settings > Search Settings > Appearance and selecting “dark.” There’s also a “device default” option which will automatically update the theme based on your device’s settings.

Though the change is starting to roll out now, it could take a few more days or weeks before it’s available to everyone. 9to5Google further notes that some users have spotted a sun icon that can be used to toggle it on or off without diving into the settings page, though it’s not clear if that’s an official part of the update or another test.