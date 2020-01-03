Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Google will factor ‘page experience’ into Search rankings

It won’t require AMP for pages to appear in Top Stories.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A person holds an iphone showing the app for Google chrome search engine. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Today, Google announced that it plans to add “page experience” to the factors it considers when ranking pages in Search. It will also remove the AMP requirement for stories to be featured in Top Stories on mobile. Google believes the changes will “help make the web better for everyone.”

According to the company, page experience will measure how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page. To determine page experience, Google will consider Core Web Vitals, metrics that measure user experience, as well as existing signals, like mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing and HTTPS-security.

Google says it will still prioritize the best information, and while it’s doing away with the AMP requirement for Top Stories in mobile, it will continue to support the framework and link to AMP pages when they’re available.

“While all of the components of page experience are important, we will prioritize pages with the best information overall, even if some aspects of page experience are subpar. A good page experience doesn’t override having great, relevant content. However, in cases where there are multiple pages that have similar content, page experience becomes much more important for visibility in Search,” Google explained in a blog post.

Google recognizes that the changes might take some getting used to. It says it won’t roll them out before next year, and it will provide at least six months notice. In the meantime, it wants to give developers plenty of time to prepare, and it has updated its developer tools, including Lighthouse and PageSpeed Insights, to help site owners get a head start.

In this article: google, search, ranking, top stories, amp, page experience, core web vitals, developers, user experience, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

View
Trump’s executive order could limit protections for social media companies

Trump’s executive order could limit protections for social media companies

View
Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

View
Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr