Google will factor ‘page experience’ into Search rankings

Today, Google announced that it plans to add “page experience” to the factors it considers when ranking pages in Search. It will also remove the AMP requirement for stories to be featured in Top Stories on mobile. Google believes the changes will “help make the web better for everyone.”
According to the company, page experience will measure how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page. To determine page experience, Google will consider Core Web Vitals, metrics that measure user experience, as well as existing signals, like mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing and HTTPS-security.