Image credit: shaunl via Getty Images

Google displays unemployment benefit details based on your state

All you have to do is search for 'unemployment.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
8m ago
Big box store closed due to Coronavirus. Composite image.
shaunl via Getty Images

As is the case in many countries, unemployment in the United States is skyrocketing as the COVID-19 pandemic forces millions out of work. Several means are available to help those in need, such as federal stimulus checks, but the measures vary by state. Google has rolled out an update to Search to help you figure out what benefits you're eligible for.

When you search for "unemployment" in the US, Google will prominently display official guidance on what benefits are available in your state and how to claim them. The update follows other coronavirus-related information Google has added to Search, such as governmental updates about the pandemic, travel advisories and virtual healthcare options. For the last few years, Google has also offered job hunting tools in Search.

In this article: covid-19, coronavirus, unemployment, google, google search, googlesearch, search, benefits, news, gear
