Google will display virtual healthcare options in Search and Maps

Though many doctors and clinics are limiting or halting in-person visits to restrict the spread of COVID-19, people still need access to healthcare providers. To help you get the care you might need, whether or not it's related to COVID-19, Google is making it easier for folks to find out what virtual healthcare options are available to them via Search and Maps.
Providers will be able to add virtual care offerings to their business profiles. When you search for a clinic or hospital, you may see a "get online care" link, through which you might set up a voice or video call with a medical professional. Search results might include national virtual care platforms as well as local clinics and hospitals.