Google's Immersive Stream lets other companies use Stadia gaming tech

Google is finally sharing more about how it will deliver Stadia game streaming to other companies. The search firm used its Google for Games Developer Summit to detail Immersive Stream for Games, its "expanded" Stadia platform for third parties. The offering lets businesses offer cloud gaming for a wide range of players — not just subscribers.

As with Stadia itself, a "Click to Play Trials" feature will let gamers test full titles without an account. You'll know if you like a game without having to download it. You can also browse a game store without an account. Accordingly, Google wants to simplify bringing games to the platform through a "Low Change Porting" effort that should reduce the work needed to make games streaming-friendly.

It may take a while for all these features to reach early Immersive Stream adopters. The open storefront model is due in the "coming weeks," while trials are coming sometime in 2022. Easier porting is still in testing. AT&T already used the rough version of the platform to offer Batman: Arkham Knight for free in October, though, and it's teasing an upcoming second game that will finally let you stream on mobile, not just on desktop.

The expansion to outside companies was largely expected. It's no secret that Google has struggled to grow Stadia, and closed its in-house game studios in early 2021. Immersive Stream gives the company a way to profit from Stadia's technology regardless of how well the core service fares, and might fend off competitors pitching their own cloud gaming toolkits.