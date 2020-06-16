Google cuts the price of its Stadia starter kit to $100

Google is cutting the price of its Stadia Premiere starter package from $129 to $99.99. The set includes a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra so you can play games via streaming service on your TV. The company offered a $30 discount on Stadia Premiere for the first time in March, though this looks to be a permanent cut.

There is a significant tradeoff, though: the kit no longer includes three months of Stadia Pro. You can still sign up for a one-month trial, but after that you'll need to subscribe to maintain your access to games in the Pro library and to play in up to 4K HDR with 5.1 surround sound. Otherwise, you'll need to buy games individually. Pro subscribers can claim 18 games as part of their subscription right now, including Destiny 2, Superhot, Panzer Dragoon Remake and, starting today, The Elder Scrolls Online.