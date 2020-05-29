Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Superhot Team

Stadia Pro members get six free games in June

'Elder Scrolls Online' and 'Superhot' are in the mix.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Superhot'
Superhot Team

Google is still determined to reel in Stadia customers by lavishing subscribers with free games. The internet giant has revealed that Stadia Pro members will get six bonus games in June, or twice as many as usual. These are titles you might recognize, too, including The Elder Scrolls Online (on June 16th), the time-based action puzzler Superhot, Panzer Dragoon Remake, Get Packed, Little Nightmares and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

The additions come soon after major updates to web-based game streaming, including support for 1440p gameplay and wireless Stadia Controllers when you’re using Chrome. The surfeit of free games and the enhanced functionality won’t necessarily convince you to try Stadia if you weren’t already enamored with the concept. They might tip the balance if you were already curious, though, and they may help Google keep customers who were might otherwise leave.

In this article: Google, stadia, Stadia Pro, game streaming, games, video games, internet, Services, the elder scrolls online, elder scrolls online, superhot, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

View
Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

View
Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

View
The UK is cracking down on sales of fraudulent ‘anti-5G’ USB sticks

The UK is cracking down on sales of fraudulent ‘anti-5G’ USB sticks

View
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review: Just a really good Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review: Just a really good Android tablet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr