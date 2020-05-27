Latest in Gaming

Google adds 1440p streaming resolution for Stadia on Chrome

Players need to meet the platform's 4K streaming requirements, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Google has rolled out a 1440p streaming resolution for Stadia on Chrome so players with high-res monitors can display sub-4K images better than 1080p. They’ll still have to meet all the requirements needed to play in 4K to enjoy the new feature, though, including a Stadia Pro subscription, a network speed of at least 35Mbps, a 4K TV with Chromecast Ultra or a Windows PC/Chromebook with VP9 hardware decoding and a 4K monitor.

The tech giant has announced the new resolution in a post on the Stadia Community Blog, along with the service’s latest and upcoming games. Jotun: Valhalla Edition, an action-exploration game based on Norse mythology, and Sundered: Eldritch Edition, a hand-drawn platformer, are now available for purchase on the Stadia store for $15 and $20, respectively.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath story expansion that gives you access to three new fighters — Sheeva, Fujin and Robocop — is now also available on Stadia for $40. Meanwhile, PUBG’s Ranked Mode is now out for free, though it’s only accessible to players using a controller. Finally, Google has revealed that Stadia players can claim The Elder Scrolls Online for free starting on June 16th. The game will come with crossplay support for PC, allowing subscribers to carry their progress over to Google’s gaming platform.

