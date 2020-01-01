Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google adds re-opening and COVID-19 info to travel searches

Google will show the number of COVID-19 cases at your destination.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
8m ago
travel
Google

Google has already introduced a number of updates to help people get around during widespread closures and travel disruptions due to COVID-19. Now that more cities and states are beginning to open up, the company is updating searches to make it easier to find details about travel destinations and re-openings.

Google adds COVID-19 stats to travel searches.
Google

With the update, searches for hotels and flights will also show the percentage of local hotels that have rooms available, and the percentage of flights that are currently operating. Google Trips will also surface statistics about the number of COVID-19 cases at travel destinations. And users will be able to filter hotel search results by properties with flexible cancellation policies.

Google will also continue to show details about travel advisories and other restrictions related to COVID-19. The updates will roll out over the next week, and appear in Google’s search results and at Google’s Trips page.

