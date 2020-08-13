Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Google’s next Wear OS update will bring more speed and a weather app

Apps will open up to 20 percent faster.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago
Google Wear OS
Chris Velazco / Engadget

A Wear OS update rolling out this fall will bring improved performance and a new weather app. Today, Google announced that the next update will allow faster access to info and apps, more intuitive controls for managing watch modes and workouts, as well as a simplified pairing process.

These changes are thanks, in part, to CPU core improvements, which could allow your apps to open up to 20 percent faster. The updated Wear OS will also support Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips. According to 9to5Google, Mobvoi will release the first running watch with this chipset later this year.

Aside from speed and more intuitive controls, Wear OS users will notice a new weather interface. 

Wear OS updated weather app
Google

“It aims to be easier to read while on the go, with an hourly breakdown of today’s weather to help you plan ahead and provide information about important weather alerts in your area,” Google wrote on its Android Developers blog.

