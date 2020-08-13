Google’s next Wear OS update will bring more speed and a weather app

A Wear OS update rolling out this fall will bring improved performance and a new weather app. Today, Google announced that the next update will allow faster access to info and apps, more intuitive controls for managing watch modes and workouts, as well as a simplified pairing process.

These changes are thanks, in part, to CPU core improvements, which could allow your apps to open up to 20 percent faster. The updated Wear OS will also support Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips. According to 9to5Google, Mobvoi will release the first running watch with this chipset later this year.