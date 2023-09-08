Google's more durable Pixel Watch 2 will be available for preorder October 4

Apple's iPhone (and likely Apple Watch) event is right around the corner but Google desperately would love for you to remember that it will announce its own devices soon. Rather than just... holding its own event before Apple's, Google has instead decided to tease its upcoming devices with short videos. After starting to dripfeed details about the Pixel 8 lineup , Google has turned its attention to the Pixel Watch 2.

One major change that's evident from the 15-second teaser is that "IP68" is printed on the back of the device. That indicates the Pixel Watch 2 will feature IP68 dust- and water-resistance, which should make it somewhat more durable than the previous model.

Last year's Pixel Watch does not have an IP rating — smartwatches typically have an ATM rating. The original Pixel Watch is water resistant up to 50 meters and can "withstand some rain, shallow pools and sweat from exercise," Google says .

Other than some minor cosmetic changes to the crown, the Pixel Watch 2 has a very similar design to the first model. We'll learn much more about the device during the Made by Google event on October 4 .

There's one more thing worth pointing out from the video, however. Google notes that Pixel Watch 2 preorders will open on October 4 as well, so it's very likely that the device will arrive sometime next month.