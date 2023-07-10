Google's Pixel 7a drops to a new low of $449

If you've been eying Google's midrange phone but felt it was a tad too expensive, now's the time to act. Amazon is selling the Google Pixel 7a at a new low price of $449, or $50 off. The savings apply regardless of color. The discount makes it a considerably better value, and puts it on par with rivals like Samsung's Galaxy A54.

The Pixel 7a remains our favorite midrange Android smartphone for a good reason. It's as fast as its higher-end counterparts thanks to the Tensor G2 chip. Moreover, it delivers features that aren't always easy to find in this price class, including a 90Hz display, wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. Combine that with Google's usual top-tier photography and this might be all the phone you need.

There is one reason for pause. Google's standard Pixel 7 is down to $499 as of this writing, and it still offers a few advantages over the 7a. It packs a slightly larger and higher-quality screen, more advanced camera sensors and faster wireless charging. You also have the option of 256GB of storage if the 7a's 128GB isn't enough. You may prefer the 7a's smaller screen, though, and the $50 you save could be rolled into accessories like a case and earbuds.

