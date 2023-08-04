Google's Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker gets its first big discount It's case bundle is also on sale.

If you've been eyeing the new Google Pixel Tablet but didn't want to drop half a grand on it, today might be your lucky day. The smart home-cum-mobile device is currently having its first big sale, with its 128GB model down from $499 to $439 — a 12 percent discount. If you want a bit more storage, the Google Pixel Tablet's 256GB option is 13 percent off, dropping its price from $599 to $519.

The Google Pixel Tablet first came on the scene in June and scored an 85 in our review. We were especially impressed with its included charging speaker dock and smart home features, such as how easy it was to see no matter how light the room was (while still not being too bright). The Pixel Tablet is Google's first model with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in and has an average battery life of 11 hours. It also has an 11-inch screen with 2560x1600 resolution, giving you solid quality while on video calls or watching shows through Chromecast. Speaking of video calls, the camera is unfortunately not your friend on the Pixel Tablet, with an awkward angle only slightly improved by an auto-framing feature — but it's exclusive to Google Teams.

If you're as clumsy as I am, it might be worth looking at Google's Pixel Tablet bundle, which includes a case. The 128GB Google Pixel Tablet with a case is 10 percent off, bringing its price from $578 to $519, while the 256GB model has an 11 percent discount, dropping from $678 to $598. The cases come in an identical color to your tablet (available in Hazel, Porcelain or Rose) and fit right into the charging port without needing to remove it.

