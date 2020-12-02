Latest in Gear

Google's Shopping Gift Guide will show you what everyone's buying

Browse trending product categories for gamers, techies and foodies.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Google Gift Shopping Guide
Google

Google has unveiled the Shopping Gift Guide, a microsite that lets you browse trending categories, compare prices and find local buying options. When you first launch it, you can go into product areas for chefs, athletes, techies, decorators, “wellness gurus,” gamers and kids. Once you click on the “techies” area, for instance, it shows top trending products including the Pixel 5, Apple Watch Series 6 and ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080.

Selecting a specific product shows different retail options; for example if you’re interested in a Roku Express streaming player, you can get one directly from Roku, Office Depot or Walmart, with the cheapest option being directly from Roku. You can also see user reviews, similar products from the same manufacturer and rival products like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google’s own Chromecast.

Other features include price tracking with alerts, store hours and the option for in-store or curbside pickup. A lot of these features are already available on Google Shopping, but the new gift guide brings them together into one site while adding the ability to browse categories.

In the new guide, Google was able to bake in its trend graphs, search and location smarts, things it has an edge on over its gigantic shopping rival, Amazon. If you need an authoritative guide to tech products, take a look at Engadget’s own Holiday Gift Guide, as well.

