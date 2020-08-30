GoPro's Hero 9 Black might include a color front screen for vloggers

How does GoPro expand the audience for its Hero action cameras? By courting the vlogging crowd, according to a leak. WinFuture claims to have images of the Hero 9 Black that show a color front screen rather than the usual data-only monochrome display. Although the exact functionality isn’t available, this could easily be used for a live preview to help video bloggers frame their shots — you certainly don’t need color to show recording settings or battery life.

The new Hero cam will reportedly support 5K video in the future, although details like the frame rate aren’t available). Fold-out mounting arms on the bottom let it attach to mounts without extra housing.