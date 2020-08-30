Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture

GoPro's Hero 9 Black might include a color front screen for vloggers

It would also support 5K video in the future.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago
Roland Quandt/WinFuture

How does GoPro expand the audience for its Hero action cameras? By courting the vlogging crowd, according to a leak. WinFuture claims to have images of the Hero 9 Black that show a color front screen rather than the usual data-only monochrome display. Although the exact functionality isn’t available, this could easily be used for a live preview to help video bloggers frame their shots — you certainly don’t need color to show recording settings or battery life.

The new Hero cam will reportedly support 5K video in the future, although details like the frame rate aren’t available). Fold-out mounting arms on the bottom let it attach to mounts without extra housing.

It’s not certain when the Hero 9 Black will ship or how much it will cost, provided the leak is accurate. GoPro has timed recent launches for late summer or early fall, however, so it may just be a matter of weeks before a new model arrives.

This could be a particularly important launch. GoPro made significant job cuts in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and hurt both retail sales as well as the size of its customer base. You don’t have as much incentive to get an action camera if it’s not safe to go on adventures with your friends. If the front display helps with video, this and the company’s Twitch-like streaming service could expand the audience for the Hero line to include more vloggers and social media enthusiasts who want to document their lives.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
GoPro's Hero 9 Black might include a color front screen for vloggers

