'Gotham Knights' Batman game delayed until 2022

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has delayed Gotham Knights to 2022. The brawly action RPG, which is set in Gotham after the apparent death of Batman, was supposed to emerge later this year.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players," Warner Bros. wrote on Twitter. Developer WB Games Montreal will show off more of Gotham Knights in the coming months. The publisher pushed back another major game, Hogwarts Legacy, to next year for similar reasons.

Gotham Knights was announced in August at DC's Fandome event. You'll get to play as Batman's former partners — Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood — who regroup to protect the city against supervillains like Mr. Freeze. While you can play the game by yourself, a friend can join in at any time.