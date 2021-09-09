'Gran Turismo 7' comes to PS4 and PS5 on March 4th, 2022

Polyphony Digital has narrowed down the release date for Gran Turismo 7 following its delay in February. The developer now expects its next big racing game to reach PS4 and PS5 on March 4th, 2022. Appropriately, the company has released a gameplay trailer that shows what you can expect from the PS5 version's visuals — this will definitely be a showcase for the console.

While the title still has that almost-too-polished sheen you've seen in many racing games, it's considerably closer to real life than you might expect. That's particularly true in low light and rain, where there's an eerily high level of realism.

Whether or not that translates to gameplay is another story. Polyphony said after the PlayStation Showcase that it was bringing back many familiar modes, and you can expect a range of past GT experiences that include off-roading and rallying. But will the physics, AI and other elements take a step forward? You might not get those answers until much closer to release.