Grimes and Endel made an AI-powered lullaby

Synth-pop artist and Cyberpunk 2077 cast member Grimes has teamed up with mood music startup Endel to create an AI-powered soundscape designed to help you drift off. "AI Lullaby" blends vocals and original music from Grimes with personalized sounds that an algorithm in real-time.

Grimes told the New York Times she was partly inspired to work on the project while seeking “a better baby sleeping situation” for her young son, X Æ A-XII. "AI Lullaby" is available through Eldel's iOS app until December 23rd, and you'll be able to check it out via Android and Alexa before the end of the year. Proceeds from the soundscape will go towards two nonprofits: A.I. for Everyone and the Naked Heart Foundation.