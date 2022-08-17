'Hades' leaves Game Pass on August 31st

One of the best games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades won’t be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service anymore. If you haven’t played it yet, Hades is nothing short of a gem. It’s an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor and Pyre. Few games offer an experience as cohesive as Hades. The art, music, story and gameplay elements all come together to elevate one another. Hades can also be tough-as-nails but it never feels unfair.

It’s one of a few games leaving Game Pass on the 31st. Other notable titles on their way out include Myst, Spiritfarer, Two Point Hospital and What Remains of Edith Finch. In August, there aren’t many noteworthy games coming in to replace those titles, but if Hades scratched a love for ancient Greek mythology, you’ll want to check out Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising. It’s an open-world action RPG with an irreverent sense of humor. 

