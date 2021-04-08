'Halo: Master Chief Collection' now supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox

Halo: Master Chief Collection (MCC) Season 6 has arrived for Xbox and PC and a new patch has enabled a much anticipated feature on Xbox: mouse and keyboard support. "Any action can now be bound to multiple inputs while using mouse and keyboard," according to the patch notes. That will bring console players up to parity with PC users, with support for primary controls and secondary bindings on all the classic games, including Halo CE, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4.

Along with the controller updates, Halo MCC Season 6 has introduced a new Halo 3 map called Waterfall (available in custom games), the first new online map in over a decade. The update has also introduced new armor, weapons and vehicle skins, animated nameplates and other cosmetic changes.

Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo: Reach and Halo 4 get a new "Escalation Slayer" game mode that offers a new weapon whenever you make a kill. Another feature called the Exchange lets you bring in items from previous seasons for those who didn't participate. It will also be a showcase for some brand new items. For more information, check out the announce post, patch notes and the video above.