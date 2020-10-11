A new drug cocktail could help fight the toughest cancers

We may be closer to dealing with tough-to-beat forms of cancer thanks to work coming out of Harvard’s Wyss Institute. Researchers believe that, by mixing chemotherapy and immunotherapy, they’ve found a way to attack Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. The team also believe that their work may eventually be able to create a cheaper, and more efficient form of cancer vaccine currently available.

Chemotherapy is essentially poison injected into the body which kills off cancer cells, but with enormous collateral damage to the tissue around it. Immunotherapy, meanwhile, tries to juice the patient’s existing immune response to get it to target the cancerous cells. But cancers like Triple-Negative trigger immune-suppressant responses in the area around their tumors, making both treatments less effective.