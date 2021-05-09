HBO Max's ad-supported plan will cost $10 a month

If $15 per month seems a little too steep for HBO Max, worry not. You'll soon have another option to watch that Friends reunion, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Game of Thrones. An ad-supported plan will arrive in the first week of June. It will cost $10 per month.

The HBO Max with Ads plan includes access to the platform's full content library with one major caveat. You won't be able to view the movies that WarnerMedia is releasing on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day this year, at least not during the first 30 days that they're available to stream. You'll be able to watch them when they return to HBO Max at a later day.

June is shaping up to be a big month for HBO Max. The service will expand to 39 additional countries in Latin America and the Caribbean towards the end of the month, though only with the ad-free plan. HBO streaming services in Spain, Portugal, central Europe and the Nordics will get an upgrade to HBO Max later this year.