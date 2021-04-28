HBO Max will reportedly drop to $10 per month if you accept ads

A standard subscription costs $15 every month.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|04.28.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
April 28th, 2021
In this article: WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, news, entertainment, HBO, av, AT&T, HBO Max, streaming
UKRAINE - 2020/10/12: In this photo illustration an HBO Max logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

When AT&T debuts HBO Max's new ad-supported tier in June, it will cost $10 per month, according to CNBC. To put that price in perspective, Hulu starts at $6 per month, and Netflix's basic plan will set you back $9 every 30 days. HBO Max was already on the more expensive side, with its standard subscription coming in at $15 per month. If CNBC's reporting is accurate, it looks like the new tier won't change that about the service.

We've reached out to AT&T for comment, and we'll update this article when we hear back. In the meantime, we'll point out that WarnerMedia, which operates the streaming service for parent AT&T, has talked a lot about how the tier will work. During AT&T's recent investor day event, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said, "the main difference [between the two tiers] will be with the theatrical premieres." Paying for the more expensive package will get you access to day-and-date premieres of Warner Bros movies. With the studio debuting all of its films on HBO Max in 2021, that's a big deal. HBO shows also won't carry ads, whether you're on the less expensive tier or not. Beyond that, "everything else will be the same," according to Kilar's past statements. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget