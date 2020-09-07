HBO Max plans spin-off series based on upcoming 'The Batman' movie

HBO Max is working on a police drama set in the same universe as the upcoming Batman movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman, is developing the show with Warner Bros. Television, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (who'll act as writer and executive producer) and The Batman producer Dylan Clark.

The streaming service has given the untitled show a series commitment. According to a press release, it’ll be "set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham."