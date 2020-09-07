Latest in Entertainment

HBO Max plans spin-off series based on upcoming 'The Batman' movie

The film's director Matt Reeves is developing the police drama.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
The Batman
Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO Max is working on a police drama set in the same universe as the upcoming Batman movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman, is developing the show with Warner Bros. Television, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (who'll act as writer and executive producer) and The Batman producer Dylan Clark.

The streaming service has given the untitled show a series commitment. According to a press release, it’ll be "set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham."

HBO Max already has a number of DC-related projects with others in the works, but it could do with some more major original programming. Tapping into the most popular DC character and building on an upcoming blockbuster movie seems like a solid choice. It’s unclear whether Pattinson will make any appearances in the show, but if he does, that might persuade some of his fans to sign up to HBO Max. In any case, it's a fairly safe bet that a show set in the world of The Batman will pull in some subscribers.

There’s no word as yet on when you can expect to start streaming this show. However, given that it’s in development, and most TV and movie productions are on hold amid the pandemic, we’re probably in for quite a wait. The Batman, meanwhile, will be released on October 1st, 2021.

