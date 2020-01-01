HBO 'Go' and 'Now' names are going away, leaving just HBO and HBO Max

HBO is retiring HBO Go and rebranding HBO Now in order to clear up confusion surrounding its newest app, HBO Max, the company has confirmed to Engadget. HBO Go, an on-demand streaming service for cable subscribers, will be “sunsetted” and then discontinued July 31st. HBO Now, which serves the same purpose for those without cable, will be rebranded as simply HBO.

The TV network is clearing the way for HBO Max, which offers usual HBO programming plus original and exclusive content. “Implementing these changes allows us to further strengthen HBO Max as the primary platform for accessing not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library of acquired content and originals, while also simplifying our consumer offering in the market,” HBO said in an email.