Headspace annual plans are 30 percent off right now

Doomscrolling through Twitter’s dumpster fire descent into x-crazed madness may be fun, but it likely isn’t the best option for your overall mental state. That’s where meditation-focused apps like Headspace come in. To commemorate these uncertain times, Headspace has lowered the price of its annual subscription plan from $70 to $49, a reduction of 30 percent. This only lasts for the first year, at which point you’ll get upped to the original price (unless you cancel.)

The sale is live right now and is available for new users and previous Headspace devotees, if you took a break and want to get back on the mindfulness horse. There’s no discount when paying monthly, so it’s the full year or bust.

What exactly is Headspace? This all-in-one meditation app offers mindfulness sessions, sleep guides, stress relief tools, workouts and more. There’s video and audio options and plenty of search fields to narrow down the offerings to your exact liking. There’s even dedicated programs for when you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep. There’s a reason, after all, why Headspace is so well-reviewed.

On the fitness side, it has yoga, guided jogs, cardio courses and just about anything else. Headspace has been around for 12 years and amassed 70 million users, so they must be doing something right. Now you can try it for yourself and save a few bucks in the process.

