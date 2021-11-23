Headspace offers up to 60 percent off subscriptions for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've heard good things about Headspace and have been waiting to give it a try, now is a good time to do so. The company has discounted its monthly subscription by 60 percent to $4.99, down from $12.99 per month. And it’s not a one-time discount, you can get up to 12 months at that price during the sale. Headspace has also reduced the price of its annual subscription. It currently costs $34.99 instead of $69.99. The promo is available from today until December 6th.

One thing to note about Headspace is that it’s more than a meditation app. It has an entire section dedicated to music from artists like Arcade Fire and Hans Zimmer . You’ll also find workout videos and tools you can use to fall asleep. If you want to get a feel for what it’s all about, Headspace recently released an interactive mindfulness experience within Netflix .

