'The Last Campfire' from Hello Games hits consoles, iOS and PC tomorrow

The Last Campfire, the new game from No Man's Sky developer Hello Games, comes out on August 27th. It will be available on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows — where it'll be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Beyond a Nintendo indies showcase, we haven't seen much of the title following its announcement in 2018. But in a post over on the PlayStation blog, Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray provides a couple of hints on what we can expect. "It's a game about loss, hope and empathy," he said. "You play as Ember, a lost soul in a charming but dark world. On your path you find others like you, some of whom have lost their way and turned forlorn."