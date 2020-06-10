'No Man's Sky' gets PS4, Xbox One and PC crossplay tomorrow

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has detailed the latest update for its popular space exploration game, and it's a big one. Starting tomorrow, No Man's Sky will allow PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC owners to play with one another. The addition of crossplay comes on the same day that No Man's Sky will join Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC.
No Man's Sky Crossplay!— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 10, 2020
🚀 Crossplay between all platforms
🌌 Improvements to Lobbies and Groups
🎈 Speech Accessibility Options
🦾 VR Full body
👾 Speech to Text
🎮 Win 10 Store
🎁 Free for Game Pass
🛰 New Networking backend
Available Tomorrow ❤https://t.co/AbdW70imzQ pic.twitter.com/1n3hURMsvD
Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray said the studio spent months secretly rebuilding No Man's Sky networking backend to make crossplay a possibility. "A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems," he said. "We've moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform."