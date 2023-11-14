Here are the coolest trailers from Nintendo’s Indie World event

Nintendo just held one of its Indie World showcase events, the first since April, and debuted a number of trailers for forthcoming Switch titles developed by small studios. There were plenty of nifty indies teased for the future or even surprise-released today, but let’s get one thing out of the way first. There was no new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong, nor was there any availability information, so the waiting game continues.

Just because Hollow Knight’s sequel continues to be vaporware doesn’t mean that the event didn’t see some big metroidvania news. There’s a new Shantae game, and it has taken even longer than Silksong to release. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was a title that started development over 20 years ago and was originally intended for the Game Boy Advance. The hook here seems to be multiple layers that Shantae can move between to find secrets. It will be released sometime next year.

Next, there’s Moonstone Island, a game that’s been eating up the Steam charts lately. This is an absolutely stellar game in the “cozy” genre that’s basically a combination between Pokémon and Stardew Valley. There are creatures to collect, turn-based battles, farming, romance and plenty of mystery. The world is huge and I’ve yet to uncover it all even after months of playing. The Switch version is due to arrive in spring of next year.

Another big Steam hit from earlier this year is making its way to the Switch in 2024. Core Keeper is a nifty mining-themed roguelike that I’ve had a lot of fun these past several months. The gameplay loop is addictive, with base-building, upgrades aplenty and huge bosses. There’s also a fairly robust multiplayer component.

The gorgeous tactical RPG Howl surprise-launched today. Set in medieval times, Howl has you trying to fend off a plague that turns folks into feral beasts. You’ll participate in turn-based battles as you search for a cure. The graphics and art style sure are strong with this one. There’s a demo for those curious and the full release costs $15.

Another gorgeous title, A Highland Song, releases on December 5. This sidescrolling adventure looks to share some DNA with games such as Limbo and promises an adaptive narrative that changes along with player choice. There’s also a soundtrack populated exclusively by Scottish folk bands.

Of course, that’s just scratching the surface of the trailers shown at Indie World. The Nintendo Switch is getting a refresh of one of the most iconic indie games of all time, Braid. Additionally, there’s the turn-based mouse sim Backpack Hero, the drawing-based puzzler Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist and many more, all releasing today or in the near future.