Nintendo will show 20 minutes of indie Switch games tomorrow

Although it’s been almost a year since the last full-blown Nintendo Direct, the company has run a number of smaller digital presentations since then. The latest is another Indie World Showcase, which Nintendo will stream at noon ET on Tuesday.

It’ll include about 20 minutes of details on indie games that are coming to Nintendo Switch. It’ll likely focus on second- and third-party titles, so you probably shouldn’t expect updates on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or those rumored Mario remasters. You’ll be able to watch the Indie World Showcase stream below.