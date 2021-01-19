What's on TV this week: 'Hitman 3,' 'They Live' and 'Pixar Popcorn'

This week’s highlight game release is Hitman 3, closing out a trilogy of murder-for-hire simulators. The game stretches across last-gen consoles, has upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is even playable on Switch thanks to cloud streaming. Disney+ will drop in another episode of WandaVision, and a series of CG animated shorts starring familiar characters dubbed Pixar Popcorn. In sports, the NFL’s conference championships take up the weekend and of course, this week there’s plenty of inauguration specials on TV.

For movie fans though, the highlight could be a 4K Blu-ray version of They Live. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).