Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

What's on TV this week: 'Hitman 3,' 'They Live' and 'Pixar Popcorn'

Also this week: NFL playoffs, inauguration and 'The Blacklist.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pixar Popcorn
Disney

This week’s highlight game release is Hitman 3, closing out a trilogy of murder-for-hire simulators. The game stretches across last-gen consoles, has upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is even playable on Switch thanks to cloud streaming. Disney+ will drop in another episode of WandaVision, and a series of CG animated shorts starring familiar characters dubbed Pixar Popcorn. In sports, the NFL’s conference championships take up the weekend and of course, this week there’s plenty of inauguration specials on TV.

For movie fans though, the highlight could be a 4K Blu-ray version of They Live. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • They Live (4K)

  • John Carpenter's Prince of Darkness (4K)

  • 2012 (4K)

  • Accepted

  • Hitman 3 (PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series, Switch)

  • Ride 4 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

  • Loot Hero DX (Switch)

  • Bladed Fury (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hello Ninja, Netflix, 3 AM

  • NCIS (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 8 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Finding Your Roots (season premiere), PBS, 8 PM

  • Catfish (season finale), MTV, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Trickster, CW, 9 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Spycraft (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Daughter from Another Mother (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Celebrating America Inauguration Special, ABC/CBS/NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Riverdale (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Nancy Drew (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Name That Tune, Fox, 9 PM

  • Suns/Rockets, ESPN, 9:30 PM

  • Wild/Ducks, NBC SN, 9:30 PM

  • CB Strike (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 10:30 PM

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Search Party, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Call My Agent! (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Perfect Life (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Gomorrah (S3), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Lakers/Bucks, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Pelicans/Jazz, TNT, 10 PM

  • Grown-ish (winter premiere), Freeform, 8 PM

  • Walker (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • B Positive (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Mom (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Legacies (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele (won't) Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM

Friday

  • Wandavision, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Busted! (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pixar Popcorn (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Sister (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Losing Alice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Euphoria, HBO Max, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Painting with John (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Overview , Peacock, 3 AM

  • Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • Salt-n-Pepa, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • A Wild Year on Earth (series premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & The Duke, PBS, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM

  • Charmed (S3), CW, 9 PM

  • Euphoria, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM

  • FBI (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 10:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: listings, mustseehdtv, hitman 3, They Live, Pixar Popcorn, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Tesla is hiring people to handle complaints people tweet at Elon Musk

Tesla is hiring people to handle complaints people tweet at Elon Musk

View
Synthetic cornea helped a legally blind man regain his sight

Synthetic cornea helped a legally blind man regain his sight

View
Paramount+ will replace CBS All Access on March 4th

Paramount+ will replace CBS All Access on March 4th

View
Samsung's latest rugged tablet gets a Dex and WiFi 6 update

Samsung's latest rugged tablet gets a Dex and WiFi 6 update

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr