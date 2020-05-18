Hive's smart home devices finally work with HomeKit

The UK-based smart home company Hive finally works with HomeKit, 9to5Mac reports. A handful of Hive devices -- Hive Active Heating, Hive Active Lights and Hive Active Plugs -- can now be controlled via Apple’s Home app, and customers can use HomeKit to control the smart home gadgets across Siri-compatible devices.

There are a few caveats. You’ll need the newer Hive Hub, and if your Hive Active Heating is connected to a hot water supply, HomeKit won’t be able to control it. HomeKit support is not available for the Hive Wired Thermostat. It’s unclear, too, if Hive will make its home-monitoring camera compatible at any point.