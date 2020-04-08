Latest in Gear

Image credit: Aly Song / Reuters

Cyberattack forces Honda to suspend global production for a day

The company detected a virus on internal servers in Tokyo.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
31m ago
Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory after lockdown measures in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were further eased, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Aly Song / Reuters

Honda was forced to suspend global production for a day due to a cyberattack that infiltrated the company's internal servers in Tokyo, Financial Times reports. Honda detected the virus on Monday and was forced to send some employees home for the day as the attack impacted email and other systems in plants around the world.

According to FT, production at all US plants was halted on Monday. While most work has resumed, car plants in Ohio and Turkey and motorcycle factories in Brazil and India reportedly remain closed. At this point, it does not appear that any customer or employee info was exposed. The attack may have also impacted a car inspection system.

While the cyberattack seems to have targeted the company’s internal servers, there is growing concern that the automotive industry needs improved security now that so many cars are connected. We’ve seen hackers control cars with text messages, thieves steal a Tesla Model S by hacking the fob and Fiat Chrysler recall 1.4 million vehicles after a hack.

Engadget has reached out to Honda for comment.

In this article: honda, tokyo, cyberattack, virus, internal servers, production, automaker, automotive, car, motorcyle, cybersecurity, hack, breach, news, gear
