Cyberattack forces Honda to suspend global production for a day

Honda was forced to suspend global production for a day due to a cyberattack that infiltrated the company's internal servers in Tokyo, Financial Times reports. Honda detected the virus on Monday and was forced to send some employees home for the day as the attack impacted email and other systems in plants around the world.

According to FT, production at all US plants was halted on Monday. While most work has resumed, car plants in Ohio and Turkey and motorcycle factories in Brazil and India reportedly remain closed. At this point, it does not appear that any customer or employee info was exposed. The attack may have also impacted a car inspection system.