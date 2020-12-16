Latest in Gear

Image credit: Honda

Honda recalls 737,000 Accord and Insight cars over a software flaw

They're part of a larger recall of 1.4 million vehicles.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14m ago
2019 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T
Honda

Honda is continuing its recalls over software problems. The AP reports the automaker is recalling 737,000 Accord gas and hybrid cars (from 2018 to 2020) and Insight hybrids (2019 to 2020) after discovering a glitch in the Body Control Module software. A “programming flaw” can disrupt communication between the BCM and parts of the car in the wrong circumstances, creating malfunctions for components like the rear-view camera, turn signals and windshield wipers.

The move is part of a broader recall of 1.4 million total cars that include 430,000 Civic Hybrids, Fits, Accords and Acura ILX models for drive shaft issues as well as 268,000 older CR-Vs for problems with the power window master switch.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries due to the software, and the only mentioned issues for other recalls include 16 fires due to the CR-V switch. Honda is asking affected customers to have their cars serviced as soon as they get notification, with mailed notifications starting in late January 2021. You can check online to see if you’ll need service.

Software recalls are common across the industry, but it hasn’t been a particularly good year for Honda. It recalled 608,000 minivans and SUVs in August after learning the instrument panel and backup camera could fail. In other words, the shift to digital isn’t a cure-all — software can be just as (if not more) temperamental as mechanical systems.

