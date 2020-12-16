Honda recalls 737,000 Accord and Insight cars over a software flaw

Honda is continuing its recalls over software problems. The AP reports the automaker is recalling 737,000 Accord gas and hybrid cars (from 2018 to 2020) and Insight hybrids (2019 to 2020) after discovering a glitch in the Body Control Module software. A “programming flaw” can disrupt communication between the BCM and parts of the car in the wrong circumstances, creating malfunctions for components like the rear-view camera, turn signals and windshield wipers.

The move is part of a broader recall of 1.4 million total cars that include 430,000 Civic Hybrids, Fits, Accords and Acura ILX models for drive shaft issues as well as 268,000 older CR-Vs for problems with the power window master switch.