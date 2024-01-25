Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC on March 21

Another former PlayStation 5 exclusive is coming to PC very soon. It's been known for a while that Horizon Forbidden West would be Sony's next title to make the leap, and now the company has revealed that the PC version of the game will drop on March 21 .

This is the game's Complete Edition, which includes last year's Burning Shores expansion (which is next up on my list of things to play). It also has a bunch of additional features for PC, including ultra-widescreen support, unlocked frame rates, DirectStorage and NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR and Intel XeSS upscaling technologies.

Custom graphics options are at your disposal and you can set up mouse and keyboard controls however you wish. Players can expect support for a wide array of controllers, though if you have PlayStation's DualSense at hand, you can take advantage of its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functions.