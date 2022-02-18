Watch the February Nintendo Direct here at 5PM ET

The company has promised to share 40 minutes worth of updates and announcements.
Igor Bonifacic
02.09.22
@igorbonifacic

February 9th, 2022
In a few short hours, Nintendo will host its first Direct of 2022, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The company has promised to spend approximately 40 minutes talking about games that will debut on the Switch throughout the first half of 2022. You can watch the entire presentation starting at 5PM ET through YouTube and Twitch, as well as right here.

As for what to expect from the company, Nintendo is likely to provide updates on upcoming games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as both titles are slated to arrive both the second half of the year. The company could also share updates on highly anticipated releases like Bayonetta 3 and the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Lastly, will we finally get a release date for Silksong? Whatever happens, make sure to visit Engadget later in the day, as we’ll have stories on all of the company’s biggest announcements.

