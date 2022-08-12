Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET

Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of The Game Awards is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET.

Vying for the top prize of Game of the Year are God of War Ragarnok , Elden Ring , Horizon Forbidden West , Stray , A Plague Tale: Requiem and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 . God of War Ragarnok has the most nominations with 10, while Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West have seven each. Among the other notable nominees are Marvel Snap, Immortality, Scorn, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Splatoon 3, Tunic, Cult of the Lamb, Sifu, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MultiVersus, Vampire Survivors, Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2.

There's a new category this year called Best Adaptation, which recognizes TV shows, movies, podcasts, comic books and books that are based on games. Arcane: League of Legends , Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , The Cuphead Show! , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Uncharted are the inaugural competitors.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

While most of the awards are about honoring the past year in games, the ceremony looks toward the future with fresh reveals. You can expect news on dozens of games and expansions, including Among Us , Baldur's Gate 3 , Destiny 2: Lightfall , Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Tekken 8 and lots more we don't yet know about.