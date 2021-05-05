HTC will reportedly unveil Vive Focus 3 Business Edition and Pro 2 at Vivecon

HTC is gearing up to launch two new enterprise virtual reality headsets at Vivecon this month, according to Protocol. The publication has spotted mentions of a Vive Focus 3 Business Edition standalone headset and a high—end Vive Pro 2 PC-VR headset in company documents. In addition, the headsets were reportedly listed on European e-commerce website Alzashop for a short time before they were taken down. The Vive Focus 3 was listed for €1,474 ($1,772), while the Vive Pro 2 was priced at €842 ($1,012) — both listings said the headsets will be released on May 20th, though that may just be a placeholder date.

The company previously posted a photo showing a small part of a black device in a teaser ad for Vivecon, which at least confirms that we can expect a new hardware reveal. Back in April, a leak from the World Design Guide awards showed a fitness-focused VR headset called the Vive Air with four tracking cameras like the Oculus Quest. A spokesperson told us it was just a concept, but that its "design language has elements and inspirations you'll see elsewhere in [the company's] products."

If HTC truly does launch the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition, it will most likely be positioned as a much more expensive enterprise-level Oculus Quest competitor. We tested its predecessor, the Vive Focus Plus, in 2019, and found its controllers much improved over the original model's. Meanwhile, we found the first Vive Pro comfortable to wear and powerful enough to run a variety of VR titles without hiccups. We'll found out for sure whether HTC is unveiling new VR headsets at Vivecon, which will be held virtually on May 11th and 12th.