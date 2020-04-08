Of course Huawei will have its own credit card

Chinese phone manufacturers have a long history of taking Apple's best ideas and making them their own. After all, who could forget when Xiaomi released a not-so-subtle riff on Memoji. So it shouldn't come as any surprise to see a company like Huawei announce a credit card.

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu unveiled the Huawei Card during the company's Chinese P40 launch event earlier today. And while we don't have all the details, the company's new plastic unsurprisingly borrows a lot of the Apple Card's best features. For instance, it's both a physical and virtual card. What's more, the company's phones will store any data in the same secure enclave that handles mobile payments. UnionPay, China's largest card payment organization, is backing the card, and it supports NFC for tap.