Image credit: Huawei

Huawei P40 Pro+ with five-lens camera available for pre-order in Europe

Take superior photos, but you may miss Google apps.
Ann Smajstrla
53m ago
Two of Huawei's new Huawei P40 Pro Plus phones.
Huawei

Huawei’s new P40 Pro+, featuring what Huawei calls the “most professional smartphone camera system ever,” is now available for pre-order and will hit stores in western Europe on June 25th. The five-lens camera with 100x zoom capability  is its big selling point and makes the phone comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Like many other Huawei devices, the P40 Pro+ lacks Google apps due to US trade restrictions -- though for some, the camera may make up for it.

The “Ultra Vision” Leica camera is the phone’s selling feature. Specs like a 1/1.28-inch sensor that combine pixels to a size of 2.44μm, a main camera sensor that supports Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus and a RYYB color filter array make “precise clarity” and focus possible in different light conditions, according to Huawei.

The phone boasts “the best image stabilization ever on a HUAWEI P Series device” thanks to its two telephoto cameras for 3x and 10x optical zoom, 100x maximum digital zoom capability and AI-assisted image stabilization among other features. A 32MP camera with auto-focus and an IR depth camera work together to “produce flawless selfies.”

Huawei promises superior video capability as well, with a “40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera” to support low-light video capture. The camera allows for HDR content capture, “Ultra Slow Motion” recording and 4K time-lapse videos. Directional Audio Zoom makes it possible to zoom in on an audio source and amplify its sound.

The phone has a 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 Overflow display to view your newly captured photos and videos. Other notable features include 40W wireless charging, 5G connectivity “with the most comprehensive 5G band support” and the latest EMUI 10.1 operating system.

The phone’s biggest drawback appears to be its lack of Google services. The US government added Huawei made its “Entity List” last summer, meaning no Gmail or Chrome for Huawei phones. It also comes at a hefty price -- the P40 Pro+ retails for €1,399, or, just over $1,500.

In this article: Huawei, p40 pro plus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
