Huawei P40 Pro+ with five-lens camera available for pre-order in Europe

The phone boasts “the best image stabilization ever on a HUAWEI P Series device” thanks to its two telephoto cameras for 3x and 10x optical zoom, 100x maximum digital zoom capability and AI-assisted image stabilization among other features. A 32MP camera with auto-focus and an IR depth camera work together to “produce flawless selfies.”

Huawei promises superior video capability as well, with a “40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera” to support low-light video capture. The camera allows for HDR content capture, “Ultra Slow Motion” recording and 4K time-lapse videos. Directional Audio Zoom makes it possible to zoom in on an audio source and amplify its sound.

The phone has a 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 Overflow display to view your newly captured photos and videos. Other notable features include 40W wireless charging, 5G connectivity “with the most comprehensive 5G band support” and the latest EMUI 10.1 operating system.

The phone’s biggest drawback appears to be its lack of Google services. The US government added Huawei made its “Entity List” last summer, meaning no Gmail or Chrome for Huawei phones. It also comes at a hefty price -- the P40 Pro+ retails for €1,399, or, just over $1,500.