Huawei P40 Pro+ with five-lens camera available for pre-order in Europe

Huawei’s new P40 Pro+, featuring what Huawei calls the “most professional smartphone camera system ever,” is now available for pre-order and will hit stores in western Europe on June 25th. The five-lens camera with 100x zoom capability is its big selling point and makes the phone comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Like many other Huawei devices, the P40 Pro+ lacks Google apps due to US trade restrictions -- though for some, the camera may make up for it.
The “Ultra Vision” Leica camera is the phone’s selling feature. Specs like a 1/1.28-inch sensor that combine pixels to a size of 2.44μm, a main camera sensor that supports Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus and a RYYB color filter array make “precise clarity” and focus possible in different light conditions, according to Huawei.