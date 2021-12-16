Huawei's foldable P50 Pocket phone revealed in 'Harper's Bazaar'

Huawei is no stranger to foldable mobile devices and had released three over the past few years: The Mate X, Mate Xs and the Mate X2, which is the most recent model launched in February. All of those are similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold in that they're devices that fold vertically and are the size of a small tablet when unfolded. Recently, however, Huawei has started teasing a foldable phone that's more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Flip, and a fashion shoot published by Harper's Bazaar China has revealed what the device looks like.

The model, called Huawei P50 Pocket, is prominently featured in a pictorial with Chinese actress and singer Guan Xiaotong. It looks fairly large, based on the photos posted on Weibo, with a circular external display that can show the time, notifications and a view of what you're capturing with the camera if the phone is flipped shut. P50 Pocket's external display is right next to the camera, and according to Engadget Chinese, its fingerprint reader is located along the edges of the device. The version in the Harper's Bazaar photoshoot is gold with some sort of leafy pattern, but Huawei's teaser shows that it will also come in a silver variant with a diamond plaid pattern.

Huawei will officially unveil the P50 Pocket on December 23rd.