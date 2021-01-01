Huawei removes Tencent games from its Chinese store

Huawei has pulled Tencent games like Arena of Valor from its app store because of a “big change” Tencent made in how the companies work together, according to a Bloomberg report. Huawei dominates the Chinese mobile market, accounting for 43 percent of smartphone shipments last quarter. Tencent, meanwhile owns the companies behind League of Legends and Clash of Clans, while operating local versions of games like PUBG and Monster Hunter: World. As such, the dispute could impact a lot of mobile gamers in the nation.

Huawei told Bloomberg that its legal department recommended the decision because Tencent was asking to halt cooperation. Tencent, meanwhile, said that an agreement between the companies expired before a new one could be struck. All its titles disappeared from Huawei’s Chinese store early this morning (January 1st).