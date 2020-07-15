Huawei urges UK to reverse ban following US election

A Huawei executive has suggested that the UK backtrack on its ban of the controversial Chinese company in the wake of the US elections. The Guardian quotes company VP Victor Zhang, who is urging politicians in the UK to let Huawei take part in the 5G rollout and undo the ban. Zhang believes that the decision to ban Huawei was “motivated by US perceptions of Huawei and not those of the UK,” which was not “motivated by security, but about a trade war between the US and China.”
In July, the UK essentially banned Huawei’s gear from being used by mobile networks, making purchases illegal from December 31st, 2020. The UK’s National Cyber Security Center said, however, that it had not seen any “specific evidence” of malicious code or backdoors, although it has always regarded the company as hostile. In October, the UK’s Defence Committee has urged an outright ban of Huawei infrastructure to be brought forward to 2025, despite this lack of a smoking gun tying the company to espionage.