Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Commerce Department extends deadline for a TikTok sale to the 27th

TikTok has an extra 15 days to get a deal done, but it's unclear what will happen if it doesn't.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
59m ago
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CHINA - 2020/09/14: In this photo illustration a TikTok logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

For months, the Trump Administration has pushed for TikTok to either be sold or get shut down and locked out of doing business with US companies. However, despite the incomplete status of a proposed sale that would’ve made it a partner with Oracle, a deadline set by the Commerce Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been extended by 15 days.

That means the company now has until November 27th to potentially get a deal done, barring any further injunctions or legal challenges. While a presidential order banning TikTok had been held up by a judge, the president’s August 14th executive order still required a sale.

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the aftermath of a presidential election called in favor of the challenger, TikTok petitioned the CFIUS earlier this week saying it was still interested in making the deal. However, it reportedly hadn’t had dialogue with the committee in weeks, and was unclear of the order’s status.

Now the CFIUS claims “The President’s August 14 Order requires ByteDance and TikTok Inc. to undertake specific divestments and other measures to address the national security risk arising from ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly...This extension will provide the parties and the Committee additional time to resolve this case in a manner that complies with the Order.”

In this article: Oracle, TikTok, Executive order, Donald Trump, Commerce Department, CFIUS, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Rivian raises pricing for its electric truck and SUV

Rivian raises pricing for its electric truck and SUV

View
The best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy

The best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
'Wonder Woman 1984' could end up on HBO Max very quickly

'Wonder Woman 1984' could end up on HBO Max very quickly

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr