Commerce Department extends deadline for a TikTok sale to the 27th

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the aftermath of a presidential election called in favor of the challenger, TikTok petitioned the CFIUS earlier this week saying it was still interested in making the deal. However, it reportedly hadn’t had dialogue with the committee in weeks, and was unclear of the order’s status.

Now the CFIUS claims “The President’s August 14 Order requires ByteDance and TikTok Inc. to undertake specific divestments and other measures to address the national security risk arising from ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly...This extension will provide the parties and the Committee additional time to resolve this case in a manner that complies with the Order.”