Commerce Department extends deadline for a TikTok sale to the 27th

For months, the Trump Administration has pushed for TikTok to either be sold or get shut down and locked out of doing business with US companies. However, despite the incomplete status of a proposed sale that would’ve made it a partner with Oracle, a deadline set by the Commerce Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been extended by 15 days.
That means the company now has until November 27th to potentially get a deal done, barring any further injunctions or legal challenges. While a presidential order banning TikTok had been held up by a judge, the president’s August 14th executive order still required a sale.