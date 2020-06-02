Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hublot

Hublot's next smartwatch is the $5,200 Big Bang e

It runs on Google’s Wear OS.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hublot Big Bang e
Hublot

The new Hublot smartwatch, the Big Bang e, runs on Google’s Wear OS, and it’ll set you back $5,200. This watch should be more widely available than the first connected Big Bang watch, which was a limited-run used by referees in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But it’s definitely more expensive than other  luxury smartwatches, like those by TAG Heuer and Montblanc.

The Big Bang is a familiar watch family from Hublot, and the brand isn’t reinventing the wheel with the Big Bang e. The watch is available in titanium or black ceramic ($5,800). The face is protected by scratch-proof sapphire crystal and covered with an AMOLED high-def touchscreen. Its rotary crown includes a physical pusher that controls electronic functions, and it’s water resistant to a depth of 30 meters.

Thanks to Wear OS, of course, users will get access to Google Play, Google Assistant and Google Pay, plus swipe controls for notifications and messages. The Big Bang e packs a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Oddly, it does not have GPS or NFC, 9to5Google points out, and it only has a 300 mAh battery expected to last for one day of use.

Hubolt has not yet announced a release date. The watch will be sold both in stores and online, a first for the Hublot brand, and it will be available in China, Europe, the UK and the US.

In this article: hublot, smartwatch, big bang e, wear os, google, luxury, touchscreen, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

View
T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

View
Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

View
Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

View
The kitchen gear that's worth your money

The kitchen gear that's worth your money

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr