Hublot's next smartwatch is the $5,200 Big Bang e

The new Hublot smartwatch, the Big Bang e, runs on Google’s Wear OS, and it’ll set you back $5,200. This watch should be more widely available than the first connected Big Bang watch, which was a limited-run used by referees in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But it’s definitely more expensive than other luxury smartwatches, like those by TAG Heuer and Montblanc.

The Big Bang is a familiar watch family from Hublot, and the brand isn’t reinventing the wheel with the Big Bang e. The watch is available in titanium or black ceramic ($5,800). The face is protected by scratch-proof sapphire crystal and covered with an AMOLED high-def touchscreen. Its rotary crown includes a physical pusher that controls electronic functions, and it’s water resistant to a depth of 30 meters.