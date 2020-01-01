Hulu's annual ad-supported plan can save you $12 a year

If you’re willing to sign up for Hulu for an entire year and don’t mind seeing some ads, you can save some cash with the annual plan the service just revealed. You can get 12 months of service for the cost of 10, but only on the ad-supported plan. It’ll cost $59.99, so you’ll save about $12 over the $5.99 month-to-month option.

There aren’t any other annual plans for now, so you won’t get discounts on the ad-free service or the live TV packages just yet. There are a couple of other bundles available if you want to subscribe to Disney+ and ESPN+ too, but they’re also month-to-month plans.